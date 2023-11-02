George Santos Crowns Himself King in Tweet After Surviving Expulsion Vote
KING OF THE HILL
Rep. George Santos (R-NY) celebrated easily surviving a vote to expel him from the House on Wednesday by posting a cringey photoshop job to X with the warning: “If you come for me, you best not miss.” The picture showed Santos, fingers steepled and a crown atop his head, superimposed over the House chamber. The post also included a more sober caption, with the embattled New York congressman writing, “Tonight was a victory for due process not me. This was never about me, and I’ll never let it become about me. We all have rights under this great Constitutional Republic and I’ll fight for our right to uphold them till my last dying breath.” Shortly after, however, the tweet was deleted. In its place, Santos reissued the same statement, this time without the image.