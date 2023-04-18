Cash-Strapped Santos Shunned by McCarthy’s Fundraising Committee
YOU CAN’T SIT WITH US
A fundraising group specifically set up to aid House Republicans in danger of losing re-election in New York has turned its back on Washington’s favorite scandal-plagued fabulist, with Politico reporting Tuesday that the group has no plans to come to Rep. George Santos’ rescue. Paperwork filed by Protect the House New York 2024, which boasts House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as a member, notably excluded Santos from a list of candidates for whom it plans to raise funds. The omission comes a day after Santos announced plans to run for re-election. Asked whether he would support Santos in his fresh bid on Monday, McCarthy “let out a laugh,” according to a CNN reporter. Without backing from his party, Santos’ chances look slim, with it being reported over the weekend that his campaign is already scrambling for cash. A report filed Saturday with the Federal Election Commission indicated that Santos refunded more money than he took in in contributions, receiving only $5,333 while returning $8,353 to contributors in the first three months of the year.