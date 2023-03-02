George Santos Officially Under Investigation by House Ethics Committee
LIAR LIAR
The House Ethics Committee on Thursday said that it has officially opened an investigation into Rep. George Santos (R-NY), the scandal-ridden freshman lawmaker who has admitted to “embellishing” parts of his background while running for congressional office. The inquiry, according to the panel’s Republican chair Rep. Michael Guest (MS) and Democratic ranking member Rep. Susan Wild (PA), will focus on Santos’ alleged ethical, financial, and sexual misconduct. In a statement, Guest and Wild specified the committee will scrutinize whether Santos “engaged in unlawful activity” during his campaign, withheld information from his House financial disclosure forms, or violated federal conflict of interest laws. The panel will also probe an allegation of sexual misconduct made last month by a man nearly hired by Santos’ office as a congressional aide. Santos’ official Twitter account shared on Thursday afternoon that the congressman was “fully cooperating” with the investigation.