New York Reports Its First Death From Coronavirus
New York reported its first death from the novel 2019 coronavirus on Saturday, following a series of infections in Manhattan, on Long Island, and in Westchester County. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio confirmed on MSNBC that the woman was an 82-year-old with pre-existing medical conditions. “It’s tragic, we are going to lose some people here,” he said. The woman had emphysema and had been hospitalized since early March. “We were very, very worried about her,” de Blasio added.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the death was “very unfortunate” and showed how vulnerable certain sections of the population were. “[She] was hospitalized for emphysema and then she contracted the coronavirus and then she passed away,” he said Saturday. “The context is important. If you’re 82 and you have emphysema and you contract the normal flu... you are going to be in a grave situation.”
There have been 1,596 confirmed cases and 40 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to the Associated Press’ latest figures. New York, Washington state and California have been hotspots for infections. New Jersey recorded its first death on Tuesday, a 69-year-old man who had traveled back and forth between New Jersey and New York, and had worked in New York. He had a history of diabetes, hypertension, gastro-intestinal bleeding and emphysema, officials said, and came down with a fever and cough before being admitted to hospital. He eventually suffered two cardiac arrests. De Blasio had previously declared a state of emergency in New York. “We are taking the same decisive steps in every case to shut transmission down: isolate and test each suspected case, trace close contacts, and isolate and test them as well.”