Off-Duty Deputy, 21-Year-Old Son Killed in Shooting That Left Wife Critically Wounded
Read it at Associated Press
The son of an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who was shot alongside his mother and father in their Syracuse-area home has died of his injuries, police said Tuesday. The 21-year-old’s father, Onondaga County Deputy Isaac Eames, died at the scene of the Monday shooting, according to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office. His wife, Karen Eames, was in critical condition at a nearby hospital on Tuesday morning. It was not clear if investigators had identified a suspect behind the attack, but Sgt. Kate Loveland said in a news release that deputies were still in the preliminary stages of their inquiry. “This does not appear to be a random act of violence, and there is no threat to the public,” Loveland added.