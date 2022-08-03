Read it at New York Post
This is a new one: according to the New York Post, curator and socialite Stacy Engman says she was accosted by a stalker at a Hamptons benefit over the weekend because her “NFTs are so valuable.” Engman said she has two NFTs that are worth $4.7 million and $4.5 million respectively. “I wasn’t escorted out [of the benefit],” Engman told the Post. “I have a stalker who was waiting for me when I exited the party and tried to attack me on the street in front. I had to hire private security.” She continued, “Someone said she was targeting me since I’m a billionaire and since my NFTs are worth so much. I really hope I never see her again.”