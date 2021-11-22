Damning State Report: ‘Overwhelming Evidence’ Cuomo Was Sexual Harasser
NO MO CUOMO
The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee released the findings of a highly anticipated investigation into disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, concluding there is “overwhelming evidence that the former Governor engaged in sexual harassment.” The repot details a state trooper’s allegations against Cuomo, as well as Brittany Commisso’s account of sexual harassment. The report also highlights how the staff’s work on Cuomo’s controversial pandemic book, American Crisis, was conducted during work hours and not voluntarily as the governor had claimed. Cuomo personally pocketed at least $5.2 million from the book. The report also addresses the Cuomo administration’s lack of transparency regarding the COVID-19 crisis and how many people in nursing homes died as a result of the pandemic.
“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history,” said New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, adding that they will “continue to cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies to provide them with the evidence we have uncovered.” Chairman Charles Lavine thanked members of the investigative committee and deemed Cuomo’s conduct “extremely disturbing and indicative of someone who is not fit for office.” He encouraged implementing a more “ethical and responsible” government, saying, “New Yorkers deserve no less.”