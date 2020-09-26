NY Reports 1,000-Plus Coronavirus Cases for First Time Since June
CAUSE FOR CONCERN
For the first time in almost four months, New York State reported more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day—and officials said it appears the increase is being fueled by higher numbers in specific communities. For much of the summer, the state had been averaging about 660 new cases a day, but that’s been climbing with the relaxation of some lockdown restrictions and reopening of schools. A spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo also noted that New York is doing far more testing than it was in June, the last time the one-day total was this high. Nevertheless, there is cause for concern, particularly in areas that are seeing clusters—including some New York City neighborhoods where authorities have had to shut down yeshivas.