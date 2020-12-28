New York State Expected to Pass Law Halting Evictions as COVID Pandemic Rages On
EMPIRE STATE OF RELIEF
The New York state legislature is expected to pass a law Monday halting the majority of looming evictions, according to The New York Times. The bill will allow those with pending evictions to submit a “hardship declaration” related to the coronavirus pandemic, preventing evictions until at least May 1, according to the Associated Press. While the stimulus bill signed into law by President Trump on Sunday night extends the CDC’s national moratorium ban until Jan. 31, state lawmakers say this bill would give New York state renters the strongest protections in the nation. “We are delivering real protection for countless renters and homeowners who would otherwise be at risk of losing their homes, adding to the unprecedented hardship that so many are facing,” State Sen. Brian Kavanagh (D-New York City) told the AP.