New York State Trooper Sues Andrew Cuomo and His Former Top Aide

A New York State trooper who previously accused then Gov. Andrew Cuomo of harassing her while she was assigned to his protective detail filed a lawsuit Thursday, alleging Cuomo violated her rights before his long-time aide tried to cover up the incident.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the Eastern District of New York, alleges that Cuomo and top aide Melissa DeRosa “violated federal, state, and civil laws” when they attempted to cover up the sexual harassment the trooper endured in 2019. The woman, who is only identified as “Trooper 1” in the lawsuit, is seeking damages from the pair.

Among the acts of sexual harassment and worse described in the lawsuit include Cuomo kissing her on the cheek, putting his hands down her back, and touching “her in intimate locations between her breasts and vagina.”

The lawsuit alleges that just a few days after the last assault, Cuomo asked the trooper if she could help him find a girlfriend.

The last time the trooper saw Cuomo in March 2020, she was greeted by “the Governor approach[ing] her to hug and kiss her.”

“Trooper 1 tried to deter the Governor by asking, ‘You don’t have COVID, do you?’” the lawsuit states.

The allegations mirror those detailed in the New York Attorney General Letitia James’ 2021 investigation, which found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women and fostered a “hostile” and “unsafe” work environment that repeatedly covered up his “pattern of inappropriate conduct.” However, the probe concluded that Cuomo’s actions did not call for criminal litigation—a conclusion several other district attorneys came to after opening their own investigations into some of the incidents.

Last month, the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the final criminal charges against Cuomo, stating that the allegations brought by a National Grid employee did not have “sufficient legal basis to bring criminal charges.”

Cuomo, who left office last year amid pressure to quit over the report, has steadfastly denied or tried to explain the incidents away as misunderstandings.

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances. I am 63 years old, I’ve lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am and that’s not who I have ever been,” Cuomo said after the AG’s report was released.

But the trooper’s lawsuit alleges that Cuomo was sneaky in the way he lured women, stating that he “wanted hugs…kisses…and to talk about sex” before eventually harassing them. If the women were to complain, they were allegedly “attacked by a cadre of the Governor’s closest advisors.”

“Among other things, the Governor’s protectors described one of his accusers as ‘crazy’ and planned to shut her down; pressured former subordinates to secretly record the Governor’s accusers in the hopes of getting information to use against the victims (and then promptly destroyed the evidence when the recordings proved unhelpful); distributed disparaging confidential personnel information to the press to attack one of the victims; drafted an ‘attacking’ and ‘victim shaming’ letter responding to sexual harassment allegations; and improperly ‘screen[ed]’ allegations against the Governor to avoid investigation,” the lawsuit states.

While several women have publicly spoken out about the harassment they allegedly endured at the hands of the former Democratic lawmaker, the trooper’s allegations appear to be uniquely brazen.

The investigation found that Cuomo took deliberate steps to ensure the trooper was moved onto his Protective Services Unit in the first place, even though she did not have the traditionally required experience for the prestigious role.