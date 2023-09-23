CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    NY Teacher Allegedly Hid Child Pornography in Calculator App

    DESPICABLE

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    United States Department of Homeland Security

    SOPA Images

    A New York teacher at a Manhattan charter school allegedly hid child pornography on an app disguised as a calculator. A three-month undercover sting operation led Kostas Fekkas to reveal himself as a predator, telling an undercover agent posing as a 13-year old girl that he “prefers” younger girls and sending the undercover agent pictures of himself. Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement that Fekkas’ conduct was “despicable.” “As a teacher, Fekkas was entrusted with the care and well-being of children, who he in turn allegedly sought to victimize,” Williams added. Law enforcement officers believe there are more victims out there in the Fekkas case.

    Read it at Fox News
    ,