NY Teacher Allegedly Hid Child Pornography in Calculator App

A New York teacher at a Manhattan charter school allegedly hid child pornography on an app disguised as a calculator. A three-month undercover sting operation led Kostas Fekkas to reveal himself as a predator, telling an undercover agent posing as a 13-year old girl that he “prefers” younger girls and sending the undercover agent pictures of himself. Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a statement that Fekkas’ conduct was “despicable.” “As a teacher, Fekkas was entrusted with the care and well-being of children, who he in turn allegedly sought to victimize,” Williams added. Law enforcement officers believe there are more victims out there in the Fekkas case.