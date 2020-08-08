NYT Accidentally Forgets the 2016 Election Ever Happened
‘TOO MUCH POT BROWNIE’
In a column Saturday morning, New York Times opinion writer Maureen Dowd somehow forgot about the 2016 election–namely, who ran on the Democratic ticket. The piece was intended as a reflection on the 1984 race, when Walter Mondale chose New York representative Geraldine Ferraro as his running mate—the last time a male Democratic nominee chose a female running mate. But Dowd wrote, “It’s hard to fathom but it has been 36 years since a man and a woman ran together on a Democratic Party ticket.”
The error overlooked the fact that Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine ran on the Democratic ticket four years ago. “Either @timkaine and I had a very vivid shared hallucination four years ago or Maureen had too much pot brownie before writing her column again,” Clinton tweeted. By mid-morning, the Grey Lady had issued a correction.