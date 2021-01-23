NYT Axes Editor Over Inauguration Tweets and Right-Wing Outrage
RIGHT-WING CANCEL CULTURE
The New York Times cut the contract of an editor after she tweeted that she had “chills” watching President Joe Biden arrive in Washington, D.C. for his inauguration. Lauren Wolfe, who was tasked with editing live updates to the Times’ running stories, wrote, “Biden landing at Joint Base Andrews now. I have chills.” Wolfe also criticized what she saw as a “childish” and “mortifying” choice not to send a military plane to escort the Bidens. The president had actually elected to take his own plane to Washington, and Wolfe later deleted her tweet, saying she was “interested” in transitions of power. Fox News had amplified her critics’ tweets in a story headlined “NY Times editor mocked for Biden fanfare as President-elect lands at Joint Base Andrews: ‘I have chills.’”