NYT Columnist Nicholas Kristof Might Actually Run for Oregon Governor

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof appears to be getting more serious about a possible run for governor of Oregon, approaching “high-level Democrats” about who he could get to work on a campaign, Politico reports. Kristof, who has won two Pulitzer Prizes for his reporting on human-rights issues, is in close contact with political consultant Carol Butler, partner of New Republic publisher and Democratic donor Win McCormack; Butler said the writer’s “outsider” status could help his prospects if he decides to run. The Democratic field of candidates to succeed term-limited Gov. Kate Brown is still taking shape, but a source told Politico that Kristof is close to making a decision.