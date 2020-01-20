New York Times Editorial Board Endorses Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar
The New York Times on Sunday evening announced its editorial board has endorsed both Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar for the Democratic nomination for president. The decision—which broke tradition by endorsing two candidates at once—came at the conclusion of an hour-long special on the Times’ FX series, The Weekly, during which the paper’s editorial board met with and interviewed nine candidates (Cory Booker dropped out of the race since the episode’s taping, though his interview was still featured).
“There will be those dissatisfied that this page is not throwing its weight behind a single candidate, favoring centrists or progressives. But it’s a fight the party itself has been itching to have since Mrs. Clinton’s defeat in 2016, and one that should be played out in the public arena and in the privacy of the voting booth. That’s the very purpose of primaries, to test-market strategies and ideas that can galvanize and inspire the country,” the editorial board wrote in its endorsement. “Ms. Klobuchar and Ms. Warren right now are the Democrats best equipped to lead that debate. May the best woman win.”