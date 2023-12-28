Hamas Reportedly Committed Widespread Sexual Violence on Oct. 7
UNTHINKABLE VIOLENCE
An investigation by the New York Times that drew on visual evidence and over 150 interviews found that Hamas terrorists raped and killed women across Israel during its Oct. 7 attack. Women and girls suffered targeted sexual violence at the hands of Hamas militants in at least seven areas across the country, including two slain female soldiers who were shot in their vaginas, the Times said in its graphic report. While it’s unknown precisely how many women were raped, the corpses of dozens of women showed “signs of abuse in their genital areas.” One woman told the Times she watched terrorists shred a woman “into pieces” while she was being raped. There are at least four rape survivors, three women and one man, according to the report. “The attacks against women were not isolated events but part of a broader pattern of gender-based violence on Oct. 7,” the Times’ two-month investigation determined.