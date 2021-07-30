New York Times Reporter Quits After Suspension Over Michael Phelps Book Deal
‘A WONDERFUL TIME’
Karen Crouse, a reporter with The New York Times’ sports desk, said she left the paper Friday, weeks after she was suspended over a book deal with swimmer Michael Phelps that she failed to disclose while continuing to report on the Olympian. “After 16 yrs I’ve resigned from [Times’ sports desk] to pursue nascent projects that are particularly timely,” she wrote on Twitter. “It has been a wonderful run—and I’m not done.” Crouse, a star swimming reporter, was suspended by the Times earlier this month after reports emerged she was co-writing a book with Phelps, the glowing subject of a profile Crouse wrote in June. She was yanked off the paper’s Olympics coverage, with the paper reportedly furious over finding out about the book deal through a Sports Illustrated story. The paper later amended the Phelps piece, saying it would not have given her the assignment had it known about the deal.