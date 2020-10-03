New York Times Reporter Tests Positive for COVID After Traveling on Air Force One With Trump
SPREADING
A New York Times reporter who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday after speaking with President Donald Trump aboard Air Force One earlier in the week says the administration should have followed safety guidelines. White House reporter Michael Shear told The Washington Post that he’s having mild symptoms and has begun quarantining himself. He said he believed reporting was worth the risk of exposure but added, “I wish the White House had taken some of the recommendations that the CDC has been talking about for months. There are some things the White House could have done to minimize the risk more.” The president attended an event in the Rose Garden earlier this week honoring Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Multiple members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the president of Notre Dame university have since contracted the virus, and Trump traveled to multiple campaign rallies, speaking with reporters on Air Force One without a mask at least once. Trump himself tested positive late Thursday and was flown to Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland Friday.