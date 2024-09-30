New York Times Skewers Trump as It Endorses Harris: ‘His First Term Was a Warning’
ON THE RECORD
The New York Times editorial board on Monday endorsed Kamala Harris for president, claiming Donald Trump’s “first term was a warning and that a second Trump term would be much more damaging and divisive than the first.” While praising the vice president as a “dedicated public servant” who has “begun to describe a set of thoughtful plans to help American families,” the board said this coming election is about something “more foundational” than two candidates’ competing visions for America. “It is about whether we invite into the highest office in the land a man who has revealed, unmistakably, that he will degrade the values, defy the norms and dismantle the institutions that have made our country strong,” the board wrote. It added that it is “hard to imagine a candidate more unworthy to serve as president of the United States than Donald Trump,” a man who “has proved himself morally unfit for an office that asks its occupant to put the good of the nation above self-interest.”