NYT Updates Kavanaugh Report: One Woman Doesn’t Recall Penis Incident
Donald Trump has seized upon an update to a New York Times report about allegations of sexual assault against Justice Brett Kavanaugh to cast doubt on its authenticity. In an excerpt from a forthcoming book that focused on allegations made by Deborah Ramirez, the authors said they had corroborated her story with at least seven people. Additionally, the excerpt contained a separate claim that one of Kavanaugh’s friends had pushed the future judge’s penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken Yale dorm party. The book makes it clear that the female student in question declined to be interviewed and has told friends that she does not recall the incident—that information was not included in the initial excerpt published by the Times. It was added to the report late Sunday. Kavanaugh has denied all claims of misconduct.
Goaded by coverage of the clarification on Fox & Friends, Trump sent out three tweets stating that the Supreme Court justice was the true victim in the incident. “The one who is actually being assaulted is Justice Kavanaugh—Assaulted by lies and Fake News!” wrote the president. “This is all about the LameStream Media working with their partner, the Dems ... DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT THESE HORRIBLE PEOPLE WILL DO OR SAY.”