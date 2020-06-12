New York to Make Cop Complaint Records Public as Part of Sweeping Reform Package

Read it at The New York Times
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a package of bills on Friday aimed at increasing police accountability and cracking down on officer misconduct. One of the measures, known as 50a, repeals a decades-old statue that allowed police departments to keep officers’ disciplinary records secret. Cuomo also banned the use of chokeholds and said he would issue an executive order requiring every police department and law enforcement agency in the state to come up with a community-led plan to reform their tactics—or risk being defunded by the state. “We’re not going to fund police agencies in this state that do not look at what has been happening, come to terms with it, and reform themselves,” he said.