NY Traveler Tries to Sneak Dead Baby Shark Through Airport
TSA recently stopped a passenger for carrying a dead baby shark submerged in a mystery liquid through an airport in Syracuse, New York. The traveler may have been more successful had the man-eating fish instead been in a clear container of water according to TSA rules. “Due to the chemical nature of and quantity of the liquid, it was not allowed on the plane,” TSA representative Lisa Farbstein said in a Twitter post. Instead, the deceased animal “was surrendered to TSA and treated as a container of hazardous liquid for proper disposal,” Farbstein said.