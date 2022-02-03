New York University’s Newest Course: Taylor Swift 101
Sparks are flying over at New York University this spring, where the school has introduced a brand-new course on all things Taylor Swift. The first class, offered through the university’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, was held on Jan. 26, according to a report by Variety. Taught by Rolling Stone staff writer Brittany Spanos, a description of the course promises that it will “deconstruct both the appeal and aversions to Taylor Swift through close readings of her music and public discourse as it relates to her own growth as an artist and a celebrity,” the outlet reported. Among the topics Spanos will cover include Swift’s evolution as an entrepreneur, girlhood in the music industry, and racial discourse in the pop music landscape. The journalist told Variety that it was “such an honor to be able to share my Swiftie expertise” with NYU’s students. A rep for the program said that the course, which will end on March 9, has already racked up a long waitlist. The songstress Swift herself has been invited to speak to the class, though it is unclear whether she will accept.