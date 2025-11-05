New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani obliterated Donald Trump in a rousing victory speech, calling the president a “despot” who has betrayed America.

Mamdani, whom Trump labeled a “communist” this week before endorsing his controversial opponent Andrew Cuomo, will be the city’s first Muslim mayor.

The 34-year-old addressed supporters in Brooklyn on Tuesday night after winning 50.4 percent of the vote to independent Cuomo’s 41.6 percent and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa’s 7.1 percent.

The Democratic Socialist’s speech called out the “billionaire class”—which he said had convinced people making $30 an hour that their enemies are those making $20 an hour—before invoking Trump’s history with New York City.

Zohran Mamdani vowed to take on the “billionaire class” as the mayor of New York City. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

“We can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves,” Mamdani said. “After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump, how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

Labelling Trump a “despot,” Mamdani said he aimed to dismantle the conditions that allowed him to accumulate his wealth and power.

“This is not only how we stop Trump,” he said. “It’s how we stop the next one.”

Trump, who had been posting on Truth Social about the elections the Republicans lost in New Jersey and Virginia, was then addressed directly by Mamdani.

“So Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up,” he said to raucous applause from the crowd.

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani was joined on stage by his family at an election-watch party in Brooklyn. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

He then laid out his plans to make New York a more affordable place to live.

“We will hold bad landlords to account because the Donald Trumps of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants,” Mamdani said. “We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and exploit tax breaks.”

“We will stand alongside unions and expanded labour protections,” he added, “because we know just as Donald Trump does that when working people have iron-clad rights, the bosses who seek to extort them become very small indeed.”

Mamdani, who was born in Uganda before his family moved to South Africa and then settled in New York City when he was 7, also spoke of his background, which MAGA had weaponized.

“New York will remain a city of immigrants, a city built by immigrants, powered by immigrants,” Mamdani said. “And as of tonight, led by an immigrant. So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: To get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent, made his concession speech in Midtown Manhattan. Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images

The future mayor also referenced Trump’s claims on 60 Minutes that he is a “communist” and “far worse than a socialist.”

“The conventional wisdom would tell you that I am far from the perfect candidate,” Mamdani said. “I am young, despite my best efforts to grow older. I am Muslim. I am a Democratic Socialist. And most damning of all, I refuse to apologize for any of this.”

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

Trump had yet to comment on Mamdani’s victory at time of publication, but posted cryptically on Truth Social during the speech: “…AND SO IT BEGINS!"

Mamdani also took a swipe at Cuomo in his victory speech, before promising to take his name out of his mouth.

“My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty,” Mamdani said. “I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life. But let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few.”

During his concession speech, Cuomo congratulated Mamdani, which led to a chorus of booing from his supporters.