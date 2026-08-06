Baseball Fan Hit in the Head by Flying Bat Files $10M Lawsuit

A 37-year-old baseball fan is suing for $10 million after she was hit in the head by a flying bat during a game in June. Yankees fan Stephanie Duluc was watching her team play the Cleveland Guardians from fourth-row seats directly behind home plate when Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez’s bat went flying into her section. It sailed over the protective netting and hit Duluc “with such force that it knocked her from her seat and violently threw her to the ground, causing her to sustain severe and permanent injuries,” including a traumatic brain injury, concussion, severe light sensitivity, and permanent damage to her neck and hands, the suit alleges. Her injuries have left her “unable to return to her professional duties” as chief of staff at the Bronx-based SOMOS Community Care, which owns season tickets in the section where Duluc was sitting. Her suit argues the stadium is responsible because the netting in that section was “significantly lower” than adjacent sections, leaving an “unprotected opening” for the bat to shoot through. The Yankess declined to comment.

New York Post