Yankees’ Domingo Germán Off Mound, Into Alcohol Rehab

Read it at The Athletic
New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán is on the restricted list as he enters rehab for alcohol abuse, the team announced on Wednesday. “He is dealing with a very serious issue,” GM Brian Cashman told reporters, according to The Athletic. “I think we are going to keep him in our prayers as he takes very important but necessary steps in trying to deal with this problem.” Cashman said there was an incident Tuesday night that precipitated the 30-year-old hurler’s agreement to go to inpatient treatment, but he refused to release any details.