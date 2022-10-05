Aaron Judge Hits Home Run No. 62, Breaking American League Record
OUTTA SIGHT
All rise, baseball fans. Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees outfielder thriving under the pressure as he rockets towards the end of a career-making year, on Tuesday night hit his 62nd home run of the season. The history-making homer breaks fellow Yankee Roger Maris’ American League record, which has stood for 61 years. Judge’s status as the new single-season home run king was sealed in the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Texas Rangers, with the slugger slamming the shot to left field off Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco. He had been unable to homer in the day’s first game, adding to the frustration of a five-game drought after his 61st time clearing the fences last Wednesday. At the top of the fifth, Judge returned to the dugout and slammed his helmet to the ground with a fury that has likely since been replaced with jubilation. Yankees manager Aaron Boone previously praised Judge for steadfastly making history in real time, calling it “a year and a season where we’re in the middle of one of those magical historical moments.”