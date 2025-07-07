New York Yankees Star’s Dad Clashes With Mets Fan at Game

A Queensland woman sustained serious injuries to her arm on Sunday when she was mauled by a lioness at the Darling Downs Zoo in Pilton, Australia. Zoo officials said via Facebook that the lioness “inexplicably” grabbed the woman’s arm while she was watching zookeepers tend to the enclosure before opening. She was not a zoo employee, and was instead described as a “much-loved member of the zoo owner’s family” who had visited the lions frequently over the last 20 years, and was “well-versed in safety protocols around potentially dangerous animals.” Officials maintain the woman never entered the animal’s enclosure, and the lion never left it. Officials say they have not yet been able to speak to the woman, but say they’ve worked with police and government investigators to establish how the attack could have occurred under these circumstances. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Brisbane shortly after the attack and is now recovering in stable condition. However, zoo officials wrote in a Monday morning Facebook update that she has lost her arm. Darling Downs Zoo plans to reopen as usual on Tuesday and says, “The animal will definitely not be put down or punished in any way.”
Pearl Jam has parted ways with longtime drummer Matt Cameron after 27 years, the band confirmed on Monday. Cameron, the longest-tenured drummer of the legendary grunge act, announced his departure in a social media post which read: “After 27 fantastic years, I have taken my final steps down the drum riser for the mighty Pearl Jam. Much love and respect to Jeff, Ed, Mike and Stone for inviting me into the band in 1998 and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, filled with friendships, artistry, challenges and laughter. I am forever grateful to the crew, staff and fans the world over. It’s been an incredible journey. More to follow. I thank you all from the bottom of my heart.” Prior to his stint in Pearl Jam, Cameron also drummed with fellow grunge luminaries Soundgarden from 1986 until their breakup in 1997. Responding to his exit, Pearl Jam wrote: “Matt Cameron has been a singular and true powerhouse of a musician and drummer. He has propelled the last 27 years of Pearl Jam live shows and studio recordings. It was a deeply important chapter for our group and we wish him well always. He will be deeply missed and is forever our friend in art and music. We love you Matt.”
The River Seine in Paris was shut down due to pollution concerns just a day after it was declared safe for swimming for the first time in over a century over the weekend. Swimming spots located near iconic Parisian landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame were opened to the public on Saturday after an extensive $1.6 billion cleanup operation—spurred on by the Paris 2024 Olympics—connected 20,000 homes to the sewage network, upgraded treatment plants and built rainwater reservoirs to prevent sewage overflows. Yet just a day later, heavy rainfall in the city caused the swimming spots to close once again due to concerns the downpours would cause Paris’ 19th century sewage system to overflow and dump polluted water back into the river. Other swimming spots in eastern Paris also due to open on Sunday were forced to remain closed after the rain “compromised water quality,” according to local authorities. Despite initial health concerns during Olympic events, successful races boosted confidence in public swimming, and the rivers are now tested daily for traces of E.coli and other bacteria which will render the waters unsafe for swimmers. The Seine swimming spots will be open free of charge across the city from now until the end of August.
Democratic Party fundraising powerhouse ActBlue raked in just shy of $400 million from April through June. The figures come as the platform faces down President Donald Trump’s ire in the form of a presidential memorandum, signed earlier in April, sending the Department of Justice after opposition fundraising systems over what his administration sees as “excessive and prohibited contributions to political candidates and committees,” including so called “straw donations” from foreign actors. ActBlue, the online fundraising group that acts as the leading digital donations platform for Democrats, has described the move as little more than the latest instalment of a long-promised campaign of revenge against the president’s adversaries, with co-founder Brian Derrick slamming it as a “deeply partisan and political attack.” There have since been no public updates to date on the status of the DOJ’s investigation, for which Trump has given Attorney General Pam Bondi 180 days, ending in late October, to submit her findings to the White House. It nevertheless coincides with a more than 18-month Congressional probe into the same allegations, which ActBlue has lately accused Republican representatives of abusing to support Bondi’s efforts.
Yankees star Anthony Volpe’s dad got into it with a Mets fan at Citi Field this weekend. Michael Volpe reacted after he heard a man talking down the shortstop. “Let’s go, let’s go! You badmouthing my son? F--- you!” he is heard shouting, before the rival fan sarcastically jabs back: “Your son’s the best.” Volpe then calls the man a “scumbag.” The altercation was only cut short when “God Bless America” began ringing out around the stadium. In a clip of the tense back and forth, fans can be seen standing and touching their chests. Volpe junior, meanwhile, has not been having his best season. He’s recorded just 39 runs and 10 home runs so far this season. Volpe even rocked his own teammate, Aaron Judge, with a stray throw on Sunday. He and his Yankees teammates did have the last laugh, however, running out 6-4 winners.
Love Island USA has kicked out a contestant for posting a racist slur online, marking the second such incident this season. On Sunday, the show announced the departure of Cierra Ortega, 25, due to an unspecified “personal situation.” Her exit comes after years-old social media posts that contained Asian slurs allegedly posted by Ortega resurfaced online. The old posts prompted immediate backlash online, and Love Island fans circulated a petition to remove Ortega from the show, garnering 17,000 signatures. Ortega’s parents posted on her Instagram story late Sunday night, appealing for “compassion” and ”patience.” “We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. But what’s happening online right now has gone far beyond that,” they wrote. The scandal comes amid a surge in cyberbullying against Love Island stars, which prompted the show’s producers to issue an anti-cyberbullying message on June 24. Ortega is the second contestant this season to be ousted for past racist comments. Yulissa Escobar, 27, was removed from the show on June 4 after fans discovered old podcast clips of Escobar using the N-word.
Scarlett Johansson has broken a box office record to become Hollywood’s all-time highest grossing lead actor with her latest role in Jurassic Park Rebirth, surpassing her Marvel colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson. Johansson’s starring role in the latest dinosaur blockbuster grossed $318 million globally in its first six days, giving her a lifetime box office total of $14.8 billion in films where she played the lead role either solo or as part of an ensemble. Over half ($8.7 billion) of that total comes from her role as Natasha Romanov, a.k.a. Black Widow in the Marvel Avengers films and Captain America: Civil War, with her starring role as Ash the porcupine in the two animated Sing films by Dreamworks also adding significantly to the tally. Of the five top grossing actors only Tom Hanks has not appeared in a Marvel film, with Downey Jr., Jackson and fellow Jurassic World alumni Chris Pratt also making up the list. Jackson was the previous record-holder with a lifetime gross of $14.6 billion, with his role as Frozone in the two Incredibles films counting as a lead performance which significantly boosted his tally.
Measles cases in the U.S. have reached a 33-year high, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Outbreak Response Innovation (CORI). The center reports that there are now 1,277 confirmed cases across 38 states and the District of Columbia, the highest annual tally since 1992. The U.S. achieved measles-free status in 2000, but the troubling upward trajectory of cases puts that reputation at risk. “It’s a harbinger of things to come,” Eric Ball, a leading pediatrician, told the Washington Post. “Once we see a resurgence of measles, we know that other diseases are going to come behind it.” Even amid a flurry of vaccine disinformation, the rate of MMR (measles, mumps and rubella vaccine) jabs administered in 2019 was at 95 percent—the rate experts believe curtails outbreaks. It has now slid to below 93 percent, and outbreaks are occurring in dozens of states. Anti-vaccine messaging and distrust in federal health agencies have contributed to the nadir. Three people have died of measles-related complications this year, while 155 people have been hospitalized. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that just three people died of measles complications in the period between 2001 and 2024.
Indonesian volcano Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki dramatically erupted on Monday morning, propelling a huge column of ash 11 miles into the sky and blanketing nearby villages. No casualties have been reported in the eruption, which Indonesia’s Geology Agency has monitored for the last month, with the volcano being on the highest alert level since June 18. However, air traffic in the southern hemisphere has been impacted by the blast, with numerous flights to Australia, New Zealand, China, India, and Malaysia being grounded or heavily delayed. The eruption is the fifth time Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki has erupted over the past 12 months, with dramatic activity also recorded in June, May, March, and November. “An eruption of that size certainly carries a higher potential for danger, including its impact on aviation,” Geology Agency chief Muhammed Wafid told the Associated Press. “We shall reevaluate to enlarge its danger zone that must be cleared of villagers and tourist activities.” Volcanic ash can pose a significant danger to aircraft if sucked into jet engines, melting and later resolidifying inside the craft which can cause significant damage to the engines.
Former One Direction star Zayn Malik is getting candid on his experiences as part of the world-renowned boy band in his newest track, “Fuchsia Sea.” In an Instagram post Saturday, Malik shared a snippet of the upcoming single where he recalled his time in the group and heavily alluded to experiencing racism. “Got my back against the wall so much they think I got a brick fascination / Do you remember every conversation? ‘Cause I have been conscious of every connotation,” Malik raps in the track’s snippet. “And while they concentrate on their elevation, I’ve got a round trip to the constellation / I’m a convert to the concert, and I did that for inflation, ‘cause I worked hard in a white band, and they still laughed at the Asian.” Malik was a member of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne. Payne died in October 2024 at 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires. The group formed in 2010 as part of reality competition series The X Factor. In 2015, Malik announced his departure from the band, saying in a statement at the time that “I have to do what feels right in my heart.” The group ultimately went on an indefinite hiatus a year later. In 2024, Malik publicly reunited with his former bandmates for the first time when attending Payne’s funeral.