New Yorker Now Claims Daily Harvest’s Lentil Crumbles Gave Her Hepatitis
ANOTHER LAWSUIT
A third person has sued Daily Harvest for negligence claiming she contracted hepatitis after eating the company’s infamous “French Lentils and Leek Crumbles.” The meal prep and delivery company recalled at least 28,000 bags of the crumbles after hundreds of reports flooded in of people getting seriously ill, with some saying they have liver damage or had to have surgery to remove their gall bladders. At least two other people have sued the company, claiming they had to undergo surgery after eating the crumbles. The woman from New York, Lisa Lynch, visited an urgent care after experiencing “extreme abdominal pain, headaches, exhaustion and vomiting” on June 28, and she was sent to the emergency room the same day, according to the lawsuit. “During the course of said hospital admission, plaintiff was diagnosed as suffering from acute hepatitis and a plural effusion, all as a result of her ingestion of defendant’s tainted and contaminated French Lentils + Leek Crumbles,” the lawsuit reads. It said she remains under treatment as of the filing date, which is Thursday.