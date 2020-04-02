82,000 People Have Answered New York’s Urgent Call for Help From Health-Care Volunteers
An army of health-care workers has answered New York’s urgent call for help in reinforcing hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. According to NBC New York, at least 82,000 people have volunteered to join the state’s reserve force of medical workers. That includes retirees who have volunteered to return to work, health-care professionals who are able to take a break from their normal work, and people between jobs. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the state’s hospitals will soon hire about 1,500 of the volunteers to help provide cover and relief for existing staff. Several health-care workers have died from the virus in New York and many others have become dangerously ill. Despite the massive risks, tens of thousands signed up to join the fight. “Whatever it is that they need, I’m willing to do,” said Jerry Kops, who, according to NBC New York, is licensed nurse who was on tour as a musician in the Blue Man Group before touring was canceled.