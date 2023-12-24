CHEAT SHEET
New Yorkers Paid $24.3M to Finance Mayor’s 293 Assistants: Report
New York City Mayor Eric Adams employed 293 “special assistants” during his first year in office, over seven dozen of whom were paid over $100,000 each, the New York Post reported. The assistants made up a third of Adams’ staff, more than had been used by ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio. The revelations of Adams’ hefty office spending arrived as New Yorkers grappled with his cuts to sanitation services, public libraries, and public schools. Two assistants, ex-chief housing officer Jessica Katz and ex-chief efficiency officer Melanie LaRocca, reportedly tied for the largest salaries out of any of Adams’ aides, earning $246,898 each.