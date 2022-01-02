New York’s New Mayor Eric Adams Begins Term by Calling 911 Over a Street Fight

Read it at NY Daily News
New York City’s newly installed mayor, Eric Adams, commenced his term on Saturday in unexpected fashion: by calling the police after watching a fight break out while standing on a train platform with a group of reporters. “I have an assault in progress,” Adams told the operator. According to the New York Post, he initially did not disclose his position in city government, but near the end of the call he divulged his real identity a la James Bond: “Adams, Mayor Adams,” he said. Police officers quickly arrived at the location of the fight, the Post said, though the men had already departed and no one was arrested.