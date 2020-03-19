New Zealand and Australia to Ban All Foreigners From Entry During Coronavirus Crisis
Australia and New Zealand will shut their borders to all foreigners for the foreseeable future as they both try to prevent the number of coronavirus cases in their countries from getting worse. “At no time in New Zealand’s history has a power like this been used, and I recognize how extraordinary it is,” New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said Thursday. “We need to do this for the health of the country, and our people.” New Zealand’s ban will begin at midnight local time Thursday, while Australia’s will start at 9 p.m. Friday. Both countries have experienced relatively mild outbreaks compared to Asia, Europe, and the United States. Australia has recorded over 600 positive tests for coronavirus and six deaths, while New Zealand has seen just 28 positive tests. However, Australia saw a sharp rise in cases this week, leading to the unprecedented border controls.