    1

    New Zealand Boots Out Party Once Led By Jacinda Ardern

    SHIFT TO THE RIGHT

    Mathew Murphy

    Senior News Editor

    National Party Leader and Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon.

    STRINGER

    New Zealand has elected a conservative government after six years of the Labour government once led by Jacinda Ardern. Former Air New Zealand chief executive Christopher Luxon will become the country’s new prime minister, leading a coalition government with the libertarian ACT Party. Labour leader Chris Hipkins, replaced Ardern in January. Support for the Labour Party, which won 50 per cent of the vote in 2020, dropped to 27 per cent. The National Party won 39 percent of the vote, up from 26 percent in 2020. Among the smaller parties, the Green Party took 11 percent of the vote, and ACT won 9 percent. About 96 per cent of the vote has been counted.

