New Zealand Breaks 102-Day COVID-Free Streak With Four New Cases
IT’S BACK
Four cases of community transmission of coronavirus have been confirmed in New Zealand, after 102 days without any such incidences. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that Auckland will go into full lockdown for three days while the rest of the country will go back to less severe restrictions. “We’re asking people in Auckland to stay home to stop the spread,” Ardern said in a televised address, adding: “Act as if you have COVID, and as though people around you have COVID.” The four confirmed cases are in one family and were acquired from an unknown source. There was reportedly no link to overseas travel. New Zealand has been widely praised for how it’s managed the virus, and its government lifted all restrictions except tough border controls back in June.