New Zealand Drops Cat-Killing Competition for Kids After Public Outrage
CLAWED BACK
A New Zealand hunting competition in which children would have attempted to kill as many cats as possible has been canceled after an outpouring of fury about the event. The annual hunt announced a new children’s category this year to target feral cats—which pose a significant threat to the country’s biodiversity. Competitors were instructed not to kill pets, but whoever killed the most feral cats would scoop a prize worth around $155. The event, which had been part of a fundraiser for a school, was criticized by animal rights activists who argued that children wouldn’t be able to differentiate between feral, stray, and domestic cats. The hunt’s organizers on Tuesday said the children’s category would no longer go ahead, adding that “vile & inappropriate” messages had been sent to some people involved. “We are disappointed and [apologize] for those who were excited to be involved in something that is about protecting [our] native birds, and other vulnerable species,” the North Canterbury Hunting Competition wrote on Facebook.