Government Launches Campaign to Support Teens After Breakups
MENDING BROKEN HEARTS
Teenagers in New Zealand will get governmental support in an unlikely area—their heartbreak. Officials have launched a campaign aimed at helping young people navigate the process of being dumped, offering advice about how to manage their lovesick feelings in a healthy way. The “Love Better” initiative is being rolled out on social media platforms preferred by Gen Z and will feature content from kids discussing how they managed to get over their real-life breakups. The idea is to “keep a little hurt from becoming a lotta hurt,” a video promoting the campaign says. “This isn’t an approach that has been trialed by any other government around the world,” Priyanca Radhakrishnan, New Zealand’s Associate Minister for Social Development, told The Guardian. “The way that we’re doing this using some of those real, raw stories but also ensuring that we have platforms that reach young people … is also the power of this campaign.”