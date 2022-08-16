Killer Who Stuffed Bodies in Suitcases Could Be Overseas: Ex-Cop Negotiator
‘YOU LEAVE A TRAIL’
A former police negotiator in New Zealand has said he is confident that the case of the bodies stuffed in suitcases will be solved, though there is a chance that the killer or killers could now be overseas. Ex-police crisis negotiator Lance Burdett told the New Zealand Herald that despite many unknowns in the Auckland case, “somebody will brag” about the grisly killings and eventually do themselves in. “You leave a trail,” he said. It comes as police reveal it will take some time to identify the victims, of which authorities believe there are multiple. Police have not disclosed further information about the bodies, but several reports suggest that they were dismembered to better fit inside the suitcases. The Daily Beast has contacted New Zealand Police for comment. Police have remained tight-lipped over the investigation, but Burdett said that depending on the timeframe of the killings, there is a chance the killer or killer are now living outside the city or overseas. The shocking discovery came after a family bought the contents of an abandoned storage container and only opened the suitcases once they arrived home in Manurew, in south Auckland, last Thursday. Police have since confirmed the family are not believed to be involved in the incident.