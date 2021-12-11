‘Unbelievably Selfish’ Man Vaccinates Himself 10 Times
DECA-DOSE
A New Zealand man went on an “unbelievably selfish” quest to get 10 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the New Zealand Herald reported, and was likely being paid by others to get jabs on their behalf. The man allegedly traveled to multiple vaccination clinics across the country, though he is unlikely to face serious health consequences from the deca-doses. Instead, he’ll likely face more severe side effects. “We know that people have in error been given the whole five doses in a vial instead of it being diluted, we know that has happened overseas, and we know with other vaccines errors have occurred and there has been no long-term problems,” said vaccinologist Helen Petousis-Harris, who blasted the move as “unbelievably selfish.” The country’s ministry of health said it was investigating. “We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies,” Astrid Koornneef, the head of the COVID-19 vaccine response, said.