Visibly Upset New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Resigns: ‘Not Enough in the Tank’
‘IT’S TIME’
An emotional New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she would not seek re-election and is resigning from office, noting—while choking back tears—that she no longer has the energy required to fill the role. “I decided to give myself a chance to really reflect if I had what was needed... I’d be doing a disservice to New Zealand if I continued,” she said of her decision, which she claimed she made over the past months. “I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice.” Her final day in office will be Feb. 7. She also announced that a general election will be held on Oct. 14, and that the country “needed to let someone else take on this job. I’m a politician who is first and foremost human. It’s time,” she added. Ardern became known globally for leading New Zealand through a number of tragedies, including the Christchurch terror attack, the White Island volcanic eruption and the COVID-19 pandemic. She became the world’s youngest female head of government after she was elected prime minister in 2017 at the age of 37.