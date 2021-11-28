New Zealand Politician Bikes to Hospital in Full Labor for the Second Time

Read it at Guardian
For the second time, New Zealand parliamentarian Julie Anne Genter rode her bicycle to the hospital to give birth to a healthy child. The American-New Zealand citizen announced the news on Facebook Sunday morning. “At 3.04am this morning we welcomed the newest member of our family. I genuinely wasn’t planning to cycle in labor, but it did end up happening,” she wrote. “I love my bicycle.” Genter made headlines in 2018 when she also rode her beloved bicycle to the maternity ward to give her son.