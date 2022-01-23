New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Cancels Wedding Amid COVID Surge
LEADING BY EXAMPLE
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is postponing her wedding to her long-time partner Clarke Gayford, due to new COVID-19 restrictions. The popular leader made the announcement Sunday as she laid out a string of new rules, including caps on the number of vaccinated people who can attend events and mandatory mask-wearing. New Zealand, which has been one of the world’s best examples of how to mitigate COVID-19, recorded 15,104 new cases and 52 deaths on Saturday, leading to the new constraints. “I am no different to, dare I say it, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill,” she said. “That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience.”