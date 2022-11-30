New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Shuts Down Sexist Reporter
NICE TRY
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern swiftly shut down a reporter’s sexist question about her meeting with Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin. “A lot of people will be wondering: Are you two meeting just because you’re similar in age and have got a lot of common stuff there?” the journalist asked. “My first question is I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of a similar age?”Ardern, 42, swiped at the reporter. “Because two women meet, it’s not simply because of their gender,” she said. “We are meeting because we are prime ministers,” Marin, 37, said. The Finnish leader previously faced conservative backlash over the summer for partying with her friends and topless photos of a friend leaking. Marin said she’s worried about the dependencies both countries have on authoritarian countries for technological resources, and the two plan to discuss that at dinner.