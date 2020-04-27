New Zealand’s Prime Minister: We Have ‘Currently Eliminated’ Coronavirus
New Zealand says it has successfully managed to stop community transmission of COVID-19. With new cases in single figures for several days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the virus was “currently” eliminated. From Tuesday, some nonessential business, health-care, and education activity will be able to resume, although most people will still be required to remain at home at all times and avoid all social interactions. “We are opening up the economy, but we’re not opening up people’s social lives,” Ardern said Monday. The country brought in some of the toughest restrictions in the world on travel and activity, closing its borders, enforcing quarantine of all arrivals, and closing beaches, waterfronts, playgrounds, bars, restaurants, offices, and schools. New Zealand has reported fewer than 1,500 confirmed or probable cases of the virus and 19 deaths.