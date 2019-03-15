‘Hero’ Tackled Alleged New Zealand Gunman, Took Weapon, Forced Him to Flee
HERO
At the Linwood Islamic Centre, one of the two Christchurch, New Zealand mosques that experienced a brutal mass shooting Thursday night, a “hero” fought the gunman and forced him to flee, according to a Friday report from The New Zealand Herald. Syed Mazharuddin, a survivor of the attack, told the Herald that after the gunman entered the mosque and started firing, “The young guy who usually takes care of the mosque ... he saw an opportunity and pounced on [the gunman] and took his gun.” Mazharuddin added that “The hero tried to chase and he couldn't find the trigger in the gun ... he ran behind him but there were people waiting for him in the car and he fled.” At least 49 people were killed in the mass shooting, which included both the Linwood mosque and the Al Noor mosque.