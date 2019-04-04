Australia Set to Send Social Media Execs to Prison if Violent Videos Aren’t Removed
Australia is set to introduce the toughest social-media law in the world—one that could see company executives sent to prison if violent content isn’t pulled from their platforms. The law was drafted in response to the mosque attacks in New Zealand, which were live-streamed on Facebook for 17 minutes and then uploaded countless times to other platforms including YouTube and Twitter. Australia’s now-enacted law is the first of its kind and will put significant pressure on social-media companies to act during and after tragedies. If social companies don’t remove video footage showing murder, torture, terrorism, kidnapping, or rape, that were filmed by attackers or their accomplices, they will face large fines and prison sentences of as much as three years. The law also requires platforms to inform Australian authorities once they become aware of potentially criminal activity that took place in Australia. However, the law could still be derailed by Australian elections expected to take place in May.