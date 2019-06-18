New Zealand Man Jailed For Sharing Christchurch Mosque Attack Video

New Zealand's strict response to the mosque attacks in Christchurch has continued with the jailing of a man who shared a video of the shooting and asked for a “kill count” to be added to the footage. Philip Arps, 44, sent the video to 30 people, and intended to share a modified version of it—complete with crosshairs and a kill count—to more people. Arps reportedly described the modified footage as “awesome.” He pleaded guilty to two charges of distributing objectionable material and was sentenced to 21 months in jail. The judge called Arps' actions a “hate crime” and added that it was “particularly cruel” to share the video in the days following the attacks. A gunman killed 51 people in the attack on two mosques in March.