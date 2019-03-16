Teen Eggs Australian Politician Who Blamed Muslims for New Zealand Mosque Attacks

A right-wing Australian politician who blamed the New Zealand mosque attacks on Muslim immigration was smashed in the head with an egg—and responded by punching the teen assailant. Video posted to Twitter shows Queensland senator Fraser Anning was speaking at a press conference when the youth approached from behind and cracked the egg on the back of his head. Anning hauled off and hit the kid, who was using his phone to film the confrontation, before he was restrained. The Guardian reports that police detained the 17-year-old and then released him without charges. The incident came a day after Anning responded to the racist massacre at two mosques with a tweet that asked: “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10