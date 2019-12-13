6 Bodies Recovered From White Island, Death Toll Rises to 14
A team of rescuers recovered six bodies from White Island on Friday, days after a volcano erupted while tourists were on the island, according to officials. The death toll has now risen to 14, and two people are still missing and presumed dead, officials said. The Guardian reports that one of the bodies is believed to be in the water, and divers are working to recover it. It’s unclear where the other body is at this time, but an aerial mission will begin this afternoon to try and spot it. New Zealand Police commissioner Mike Bush said dive teams are working together on a plan to get back in the water tomorrow if the missing remains are not found during a press conference. “We will continue to search for these two people,” Bush said. When the volcano erupted Monday, 47 people were on the island, many of them Australian and now in burn units. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that all but one injured Australian have been transported to Australia.