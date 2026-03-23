Second Airport Grounds Flights After Emergency Evacuation
Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey had to suspend all departing flights following reports of smoke and fire at one of its air traffic control towers. The Federal Aviation Administration said the ground stop was in place until 8:30 a.m. ET after the tower was evacuated following reports of a “burning smell coming from an elevator,” early Monday morning. The FAA later confirmed there was no fire at the Newark airport tower, and the ground stop was later lifted. The incident was the second time that a major New York transport hub has been forced to suspend flights, causing major travel chaos on the East Coast. Late Sunday night, a plane collided with a Port Authority Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting vehicle on the runway at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, killing at least two people and injuring dozens more. The crash has forced the airport to suspend all arriving and departing flights until at least 2 p.m. ET Monday. The New York Police Department closed streets and highway exits leading into LaGuardia Airport following the deadly crash, which also left dozens of people injured.